Gold prices are flat Friday amid choppy trade as a modest rebound in the U.S. dollar was putting pressure on the yellow metal after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, released on Wednesday, helped send prices of precious metals higher.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
