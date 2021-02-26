Metals Stocks: Gold prices head for 4th straight drop as dollar gains add to bullion’s woes

Futures for gold on Friday head for a fourth straight decline, putting bullion on track to notch its second losing streak of that length this month, as dramatic rise in government bond yields has undercut demand for the precious metal.
