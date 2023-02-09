Gold futures trade marginally higher Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, as traders wait for more U.S. inflation data, market analysts said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus Update: WHO closely monitoring four omicron strains across globe - February 9, 2023
- Crypto: Regulating crypto staking would be a “terrible path” for retail traders says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong - February 9, 2023
- : Booze just topped beer in sales volume for the first time ever, partly thanks to bourbon and tequila - February 9, 2023