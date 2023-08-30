Gold futures settle at their highest price in more than three weeks Wednesday as traders awaited more data on the U.S. labor market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: I want to give over $600,000 to my adult children. How do I ensure they don’t lose that money in the event they divorce? - August 30, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end at a more than 2-week high as U.S. crude supplies post a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly drop - August 30, 2023
- : U.S. oil futures settle at a more than 2-week high - August 30, 2023