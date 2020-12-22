Metals Stocks: Gold prices notch steepest daily slide in 2 weeks

Gold futures on Tuesday log their first consecutive losses in about two weeks, marking the steepest slide for the metal since early December, as a perkier U.S. dollar and an attempted rebound in equities keep the haven metal under selling pressure in the session.
