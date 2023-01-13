Gold prices on Friday mark their first settlement above $1,900 an ounce since April, with prices for the most-active futures contract reaching a “golden cross.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Why the Fed is still seeing $2.2 trillion in daily demand for its overnight repo facility - January 13, 2023
- : The stock market will be watching these earnings numbers. Here’s why it matters to your portfolio. - January 13, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices post a golden cross, settle at highest since April - January 13, 2023