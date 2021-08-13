Gold futures move higher on Friday, with a decline in a U.S. consumer sentiment index contributing to the metal’s rise, prompting prices to finish higher for the week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Disney+ has analysts bullish about near-term growth and shares jump 5% - August 13, 2021
- Can anyone outdo Tesla? Here are the current EV plans of every major car maker - August 13, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices rise to finish higher for the week after fall in consumer sentiment reading - August 13, 2021