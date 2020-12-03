Metals Stocks: Gold prices settle at a nearly 2-week high, mark 3rd gain in a row

Gold futures climbed for a third day in a row on Thursday to mark their highest settlement in almost two weeks amid persistent weakness in the U.S. dollar and growing hope that an impasse among entrenched parties in Washington on another coronavirus relief deal will be broken.
