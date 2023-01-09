Gold prices kick off the first full trading week of 2023 at their highest settlement since early May
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Forget the old playbook. How investors should be ‘pricing in the damage’ of recession, says BlackRock - January 9, 2023
- The Tell: Why stock-market bulls are ‘woefully myopic’ about S&P 500 profit growth — even before the impact of a potential recession - January 9, 2023
- : Uber, Lyft shares boosted as Wall Street continues to like gig companies’ recession chances - January 9, 2023