Gold ends lower on Monday as worries about stronger-than-expected U.S. business conditions and wage growth boost bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Even the Winklevoss twins aren’t immune to the crypto crisis, with $900M of their customers’ money frozen in wake of FTX collapse - December 5, 2022
- : Hertz to pay $168 million to settle vehicle-theft allegations - December 5, 2022
- Key Words: Verizon looking to ‘increase the pace of execution’ amid leadership change - December 5, 2022