The most-active gold futures contract settled higher on Friday, snapping its three-day losing streak after the July jobs report shows the U.S. economy gained just 187,000 jobs last month, slightly below the Dow Jones estimate of 200,000 and pointing to a still-solid hiring in the labor market.
