Gold prices ended slightly lower on Thursday after the U.S. July inflation reading came in broadly as expected, but the precious metal fell for a third day under pressure from the higher bond yields and a firmer dollar of the past couple of weeks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. stocks eke out gain after erasing most of post-inflation report rally - August 10, 2023
- The Tell: Can the stock-market rally survive rising Treasury yields? Here’s what history says. - August 10, 2023
- Bond Report: 2-, 10-year Treasury yields end at one-week highs after July CPI, Treasury auction - August 10, 2023