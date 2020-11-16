Metals Stocks: Gold prices slip as Moderna vaccine progress weighs on haven metals

Gold prices retreat early Monday as a fresh update on coronavirus vaccine progress helps to dull the appeal of the metal that has mostly prospered in the age of COVID-19.
