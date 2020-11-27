Metals Stocks: Gold prices slump below key level on Black Friday, set for sharpest weekly fall in 2 months

Futures for gold on Friday head lower and are poised to register the firmest weekly slide since late September, as the commodity has been buffeted by upbeat news on coronavirus vaccines that have driven investors to equities and away from the perceived haven of bullion.
