Metals Stocks: Gold prices snap 2-session skid on Thanksgiving eve, but head for weekly loss

Gold futures on Wednesday book a meager gain, as the precious metal attempts to recover from a series of sharp declines that were prompted partly by progress on vaccines and treatments for the economy-disrupting coronavirus.
