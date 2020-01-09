Metals Stocks: Gold prices tally a second day of losses as Mideast tensions recede

Gold futures finish lower Thursday as appetite for assets considered risky overtook those viewed as havens, amid signs of easing Mideast tensions and progress toward a China-U.S. first-round trade pact.
