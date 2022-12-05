Gold prices briefly touch a 4-month high on Monday as the U.S. dollar remained near a five month low against major currencies, but worries about hotter-than-expected wage growth reported in Friday’s U.S. November employment report pushed up Treasury yields limiting gold’s gains.
