Metals Stocks: Gold scores highest finish in over 7 years amid grim outlook on the spread of coronavirus

Gold futures finish Monday at their highest in more than seven years, as a grim outlook on the spread of coronavirus supported investor appetite for the haven metal, even as U.S. benchmark stock indexes climb on hope that fatalities from the pandemic will soon reach a peak.
