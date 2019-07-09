Gold futures top $1,400 an ounce, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday which could offer clues about the prospects for interest-rate cuts.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold settles above $1,400 as investors await interest-rate hints from Fed Chair Powell - July 9, 2019
- AssetMark Financial to offer 12.5 million shares in planned IPO, priced at $19 to $21 each - July 9, 2019
- Capitol Report: Acosta says he’s ‘pleased’ prosecutors are charging Epstein as he ignores Democrats’ calls to resign from Trump cabinet - July 9, 2019