Metals Stocks: Gold settles at a more than 1-week high as historic oil outage rattles investor nerves

Gold futures finished solidly higher on Monday, at their highest in just ove ra week, after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil production sent oil prices skyrocketing and investors turning to haven assets, including bonds and precious metals.
