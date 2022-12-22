Gold settles lower Thursday as the dollar gains ground after strong economic data exacerbated concerns that the Fed would stick to its tightening path.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Micron’s recovery from ‘worst memory downturn in 13 years’ will take time, analyst says - December 22, 2022
- The Tell: What another record in options trading volume says about the stock market - December 22, 2022
- : 401(k) auto-enrollment in Secure 2.0 to help retirement savers - December 22, 2022