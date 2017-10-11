Metals Stocks: Gold settles lower, then recovers some lost ground after Fed minutes

Gold prices settle lower Wednesday for the first time in four sessions, then recover some lost ground in electronic trading after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting show some officials from the central bank questioning the need for an interest-rate hike in December.
