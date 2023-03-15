Gold prices advance on Wednesday to a fresh five-week high as banking-sector worries resurfaced with shares of Credit Suisse plunging, reigniting fears about the U.S. banking-sector contagion going global and pushing investors to anticipate a policy pivot from the Federal Reserve.
