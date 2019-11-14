Metals Stocks: Gold tallies back-to-back gains as Treasury yields retreat

Gold futures settle higher on Thursday, building on gains from a day earlier as weakness in U.S. benchmark stock indexes and a drop in yields on government debt raise the precious metal’s investment appeal.
