Gold inches higher on Tuesday to mark a fourth-straight session climb, with a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns surrounding inflation and market valuations lifting prices to their highest finish since January.
- Metals Stocks: Gold up a fourth session to settle at a 4-month high - May 18, 2021
- Naomi Campbell, 50, welcomes a daughter — family size continues to shrink as more older women are becoming parents - May 18, 2021
- Key Words: Joe Rogan, who makes $100 million to talk on a podcast, says ‘straight white men’ are being silenced by ‘woke’ culture - May 18, 2021