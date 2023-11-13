Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock META is rallying Monday toward its longest winning streak in nearly three years. Shares of the Facebook parent company are up 0.5% in Monday trading and on track for their seventh session in a row of gains. If they finish in positive territory, they would secure their longest winning streak since Jan. 26, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock rose for seven consecutive sessions during that 2021 stretch as well. Meta’s stock recently changed hands at $331.50, and a close there would make for Meta’s highest finish since Jan. 14, 2022, when it ended the trading day at $331.90, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

