MetLife private debt originations remain about flat but deal count rises

MetLife Inc.’s MetLife Investment Management (MIM) unit said Wednesday it originated $15.6 billion in private placement debt and private structured credit in 2021, about flat with 2020’s year-ago total of $15.7 billion. In 2021, MIM handled 247 transactions, up from 215 in 2020. MIM’s total private placement assets under management stood at $103.7 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $102.1 billion at the end of 2020. Shares of MetLife rose 3.3% in premarket trades.

