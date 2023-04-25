MetLife Inc. MET said Tuesday that its board of directors has declared a dividend of 52 cents a share, an increase of 4% from the first-quarter dividend. The insurance company said it has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at a 9% compound annual growth rate since 2011. The dividend will be payable on June 14 to shareholders of record as of May 9, MetLife said. “Our strong free cash flow generation allows us to invest in profitable growth and return capital to our shareholders with the goal of driving long-term value creation” CEO Michel Khalaf said in a statement. MetLife shares were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story