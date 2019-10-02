Metro Bank says its founder, Vernon Hill, is stepping down

The founder of Metro Bank , Vernon Hill, is stepping down, the bank said. He’ll stop his role of chairman by the end of the year. “If this is not completed by the end of the year, the bank will appoint an existing independent non-executive director as interim chairperson,” the bank said. Metro Bank shares slipped 2% and have dropped 94% over the last year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story