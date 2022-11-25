Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said President Joe Biden will visit Mexico in early January as part of a North American leaders summit previously planned for December, according to a Reuters report. Lopez Obrador announced the visit at a news conference and suggested it would happen on Jan. 9-10, but he also mentioned earlier dates, the report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul - November 26, 2022
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help your portfolio sail through December - November 26, 2022
- Beth Pinsker: ‘Mom and Dad, how much money do you have?’: the question you need to ask your parents now - November 26, 2022