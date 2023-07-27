Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. MTG rose 0.4% toward a 15-year high, after the mortgage insurance company raised its dividend by 15%. Shareholders of record on Aug. 10 will be paid, on Aug. 24, a quarterly dividend of 11.5 cents a share, which is up from a previous dividend of 10.0 cents a share. At the current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.72%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 SPX of 1.51%. MGIC’s stock has rallied 30.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

