MGM CEO to step down

Shares of MGM Resorts International rose 4% in the extended session Wednesday after the hotel and casino operator said Chief Executive Jim Murren will step down before his contract expires. Murren will continue to serve as chairman and CEO until a successor is appointed, and MGM’s board has formed a search committee. That committee is working with an executive search firm “to promptly identify and evaluate candidates” for the CEO role, the company said. Murren has led MGM since 2008. MGM shares rose 3% in the regular trading session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

