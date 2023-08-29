Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday said he’s suspending his campaign to become the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee. The move comes after he had suggested he would drop out if he didn’t qualify for the GOP primary’s first debate, and then didn’t make the cut for last Wednesday’s debate. “I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win,” Suarez said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

