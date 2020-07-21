Michael Cohen’s lawyers sue, claim he was jailed as retaliation for book: report

Lawyers for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, are suing to obtain his immediate release from prison, CNN reported Monday night, alleging he was taken back into custody because of a tell-all book he plans to write about Trump. The petition says Cohen’s First Amendment rights are being violated, CNN reported, and claims the Justice Department is attempting to silence him. The American Civil Liberties Union joined the lawsuit. Cohen has reportedly been in solitary confinement since being returned to prison earlier this month for allegedly violating terms of his parole. He had been freed May 21 to serve out his sentence at home, due to the coronavirus pandemic.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

