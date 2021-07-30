Capri Holdings Ltd. shares rose 3.9% in Friday premarket trading after the luxury company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that blew past expectations and gave guidance ahead of consensus. Net income totaled $219 million, or $1.41 per share, after a loss of $180 million, or $1.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.42 blew past the FactSet consensus of 80 cents. Revenue of $1.253 billion was up from $451.0 million last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.114 billion. Michael Kors revenue was up 184% to $871 million. Versace revenue increased 158% to $240 million. And Jimmy Choo revenue jumped 178% to $142 million. For the second quarter, Capri is guiding for revenue of $1.25 billion and EPS of about 90 cents. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $1.246 billion and EPS of 82 cents. For the full year, Capri’s outlook is for revenue of $5.3 billion and EPS of $4.50. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $5.175 billion and EPS of $3.94. Capri shares have gained 19.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 17.7% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Michael Kors parent Capri offers strong guidance after earnings blow past expectations
