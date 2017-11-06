Michael Kors shares rise 3% after Q2 profit, revenue beats; raised 2018 guidance

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. shares rose nearly 3% premarket on Monday after the company reported second-quarter profit and revenue beats. Earnings for the latest quarter rose to $202.9 million, or $1.32 per share, from $160.9 million, or 95 cents per share in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings-per-share were $1.33, above the FactSet consensus of 83 cents. Revenue rose to $1.15 billion from $1.09 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.05 billion. Michael Kors also raised its 2018 profit and revenue outlook. The company now expects 2018 revenue of about $4.59 billion, which include $215 million to $225 million of Jimmy Choo revenue, compared with previous guidance of $4.28 billion; Michael Kors also expects 2018 earnings of $3.85 to $3.95, compared with previous guidance of $3.62 to $3.72. The company also expects third-quarter 2018 revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion, including $105 million to $110 million of Jimmy Choo revenue, and third-quarter EPS of $1.22 to $1.27, including 4 cents of expected dilution from Jimmy Choo. Michael Kors shares have surged 29.4% over the last three months, compared with a 4.5% rise in the S&P 500 .

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story