Microbot Medical shares slide on news of dilutive equity offering but remains up 99% on the week

Microbot Medical Inc. shares slid 24% Friday, after the medical device company announced a $10 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market at $10.50, a discount to its closing price Thursday of $13.98. Proceeds of the deal will be used to develop the company’s spinal cord stimulation device for the treatment of hydrocephalus, or water on the brain, to develop its LIBERTY robotic system, to expand and develop additional applications deriving from its existing IP portfolio, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The news caps a busy week for Microbot, which was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts. The company conducted a previous $9.59 million ATM offering on Thursday. On Monday, it said it would reveal Liberty, which it says is the world’s first fully disposable robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures. on Jan. 13 in San Francisco. The news sent its stock up more than 70%. The stock remains up 99% on the week.

