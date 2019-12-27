Microbot Medical shares slide on share offering but are still up 104% on the week

Microbot Medical Inc. shares slid 20% Friday, after the medical device company announced a $10 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market at $10.50, a discount to its closing price Thursday of $13.98.
