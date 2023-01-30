Flora Growth Corp. FLGC stock rose 17% in premarket trades after the all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products said it expects $90 million to $105 million in 2023 revenue. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are currently projecting $95.6 million in revenue for the company. Flora Growth is including its new German-based business acquired from Franchise Global Health in its revenue projections. The company had a market cap of $35 million as of Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

