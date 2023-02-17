Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP said Friday that it will create an additional 400 jobs in Colorado, as it plans an $880 million expansion of its semiconductor fabrication facility in Colorado Springs. The facility there, which produces silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon (Si), currently employs more than 850 people. The Chips and Science Act is already making a positive impact on our business through the Investment Tax Credit and we are seeking capacity expansion grants for several of our semiconductor factories, including our Colorado Springs factory,” said Microchip Chief Executive Ganesh Moorthy. The stock, which fell 1.1% in morning trading, has rallied 13.0% over the past three months, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX has climbed 10.6% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 2.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

