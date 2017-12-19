Breaking News
Micron shares surge after earnings beat, strong outlook

Micron Technology Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the memory chip maker’s results for the November-ending quarter and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Micron shares surged 3.8% to $45.55 after hours. By Tuesday’s close, Micron shares have risen just over 100% for the year. The company reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.68 billion, or $2.19 a share, compared with $180 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $2.45 a share. Revenue rose to $6.8 billion from $3.97 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $2.20 a share on revenue of $6.44 billion. For the second quarter, Micron estimates earnings of $2.51 to $2.65 a share on revenue of $6.8 billion to $7.2 billion. Analysts had estimated earnings of $2.04 a share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

