Micron stock gains as Susquehanna analysts cheer earnings power

Micron Technology Inc. shares rose 1.6% in Friday morning trade after analysts at Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock to $60 from $54. The analysts, led by Medhi Hosseini, wrote that “Micron’s narrative is changing from a company with single-digit earnings power to one that could potentially do double digits ($10+) by the turn of the decade if it were to execute.” Hosseini increased his earnings estimates due to better DRAM price trends and the company’s debt restructuring. Micron reports November-quarter earnings on Dec. 19 after market close. Micron shares have soared 97% so far in 2017, compared with an 18% gain for the S&P 500 .

