Microsoft Corp. MSFT is expected to gain approval from European Union regulators for its $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI deal, Reuters reported Thursday afternoon. The EU regulators reportedly are satisfied with Microsoft’s commitment to offering licensing deals to competitors. The report, which cited multiple unnamed sources, noted that Microsoft is not expected to have to sell assets in order to gain deal approval in Europe. The European Commission is set to make a formal determination about the deal by April 25. MarketWatch has reached out to Microsoft for comment on the report. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
