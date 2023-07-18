Microsoft Corp. MSFT plans to release a new version of Meta Platforms Inc.’s META AI language model that will make the software available to companies for the first time. Meta’s AI model, called Llama 2, will be free and available to developers building software on Microsoft’s Azure cloud-computing platform, the companies said in a statement announcing the partnership Tuesday. Meta has released an earlier version of Llama to academics, but hadn’t made it available for commercial use.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

