Microsoft Corp. MSFT next week is bracing for its first formal European Union antitrust investigation in 15 years. The software giant is likely to face charges it unfairly tied its video conferencing app Teams with its popular Office software, according to multiple reports. Once the probe begins, Microsoft could face formal charges as early as the fall, two people familiar with the situation told The Irish Times.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

