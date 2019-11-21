Microsoft granted approval to resume sales to Huawei: report

Microsoft Corp. says it has been granted an exemption from a U.S. blacklist, and can resume selling “mass-market” software to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co., Reuters reported Thursday. Reuters said Microsoft confirmed its approval for an export license in an email. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that it had started approving applications by almost 300 U.S. companies to export products that do not pose national-security risks to Huawei, though no specific companies were named. It is assumed that a number of major chip makers such as Intel Corp. , Qualcomm Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. applied for exemptions, hoping to resume lucrative business deals with Huawei. Reuters said Huawei is eagerly awaiting approval of Alphabet’s Google, so it can access its Play Store for apps, but the Google had no comment Thursday as to its status.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

