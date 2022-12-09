As its battle with the Federal Trade Commission deepens over the Activision Blizzard Inc. acquisition, Microsoft Corp. isn’t shying away from merger activity. The company announced in a Friday morning blog post that it has acquired Lumenisity Limited, which makes hollow core fiber (HCF) solutions. “The acquisition will expand Microsoft’s ability to further optimize its global cloud infrastructure and serve Microsoft’s Cloud Platform and Services customers with strict latency and security requirements,” Microsoft said in the blog post. “The technology can provide benefits across a broad range of industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail and government.” The post didn’t disclose terms of the deal. The announcement comes on the heels of the FTC’s Thursday declaration that it would seek to block Microsoft’s pending $69 billion acquisition of Activision on anticompetitive grounds. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

