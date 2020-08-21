Microsoft is signing deals similar to JEDI with foreign governments: report

Anticipating a win in its contentious bid for a $10 billion government contract in the U.S., Microsoft Corp. is signing similar deals with foreign governments for cloud-infrastructure services, according to a report by CNBC late Friday. Microsoft declined comment on the report, and Amazon was not immediately available for comment. The U.S. Defense Department contract, called Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), provides cloud-based computing and storage resources. It was awarded to Microsoft in October but Amazon.com Inc. , the other finalist for the contract, appealed the decision. In April, a federal judge gave the Pentagon permission to reevaluate bids from Microsoft and Amazon. The Pentagon expects to complete the review by Sept. 16.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

