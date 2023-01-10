Microsoft is reportedly considering a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the creator behind the viral ChatGPT chatbot, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures ease as latest rally fades on more hawkish Fed commentary - January 10, 2023
- : Microsoft mulling $10 billion investment into ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report - January 10, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Inari Amertron falls after report that Apple plans to drop broadcom chip - January 10, 2023