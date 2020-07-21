Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Microsoft-owned LinkedIn to cut 960 jobs, or 6% of its work force due to pandemic

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn to cut 960 jobs, or 6% of its work force due to pandemic

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 27 mins ago

Job networking site LinkedIn is cutting about 960 jobs, or 6% of its work force, as it moves to align the business with the new COVID-19 world. In a message posted on the Microsoft Corp.-owned company’s website, Chief Executive Ryan Roslanksy said LinkedIn is not immune to the effects of the pandemic. “When we took a hard look at the business, we decided we needed to make some hard calls,” the CEO wrote. The cuts will be carried out across the company’s global sales and talent acquisition divisions. “COVID-19 is having a sustained impact on the demand for hiring, both in our LTS business and in our company,” the executive wrote. “In GSO and GTO, there are roles that are no longer needed as we adjust to the reduced demand in our internal hiring and for our talent products globally.” The company will pay departing employees at least ten weeks of severance, and make a payment in lieu of fiscal 2020 bonuses for those who are eligible. It will pay a full year of health insurance through COBRA and will offer career transition assistance. Workers will be allowed to keep their technology and equipment to help them work from home. It will also offer immigration support, where needed and look to place some impacted worker in new roles. Microsoft shares were up 1.1% premarket, and have gained 34% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.