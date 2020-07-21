Microsoft-owned LinkedIn to cut 960 jobs, or 6% of its work force due to pandemic

Job networking site LinkedIn is cutting about 960 jobs, or 6% of its work force, as it moves to align the business with the new COVID-19 world. In a message posted on the Microsoft Corp.-owned company’s website, Chief Executive Ryan Roslanksy said LinkedIn is not immune to the effects of the pandemic. “When we took a hard look at the business, we decided we needed to make some hard calls,” the CEO wrote. The cuts will be carried out across the company’s global sales and talent acquisition divisions. “COVID-19 is having a sustained impact on the demand for hiring, both in our LTS business and in our company,” the executive wrote. “In GSO and GTO, there are roles that are no longer needed as we adjust to the reduced demand in our internal hiring and for our talent products globally.” The company will pay departing employees at least ten weeks of severance, and make a payment in lieu of fiscal 2020 bonuses for those who are eligible. It will pay a full year of health insurance through COBRA and will offer career transition assistance. Workers will be allowed to keep their technology and equipment to help them work from home. It will also offer immigration support, where needed and look to place some impacted worker in new roles. Microsoft shares were up 1.1% premarket, and have gained 34% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

